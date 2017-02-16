Yankee Bookshop Under New Ownership
Serving Woodstock and the Upper Valley, the Yankee Bookshop, located on Central Street, will now rest in the hands of Michael DeSanto, Renee Reiner, Kari Meutsch, and Kristian Preylowski. "Our Phoenix Books team, and Kari and Kristian together, look forward to offering Woodstock the continued presence of a locally owned, bricks-and-mortar bookshop that honors the traditions carried on by Susan and other owners," said DeSanto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
