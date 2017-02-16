Yankee Bookshop Under New Ownership

Yankee Bookshop Under New Ownership

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Serving Woodstock and the Upper Valley, the Yankee Bookshop, located on Central Street, will now rest in the hands of Michael DeSanto, Renee Reiner, Kari Meutsch, and Kristian Preylowski. "Our Phoenix Books team, and Kari and Kristian together, look forward to offering Woodstock the continued presence of a locally owned, bricks-and-mortar bookshop that honors the traditions carried on by Susan and other owners," said DeSanto.

