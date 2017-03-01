Two Injured in Route 4 Crash

Two motorists were rushed to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following a two-car crash on Route 4 near Echo Ledge Road in West Woodstock on Friday, February 24, 2017. Woodstock Police said a white Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Kenneth R. Hendrick, Jr., 26, of Bridgewater crossed the centerline while traveling eastbound on Route 4, and struck a brown Toyota RAV4 that was heading westbound and driven by William A. Moeller, 76, of Plainfield, New Hampshire.

