This Week's Headlines, February 16, 2017
Todd Lloyd, one of three auctioneers at the annual Hartland Chocolate Auction held at the First Universalist Society of Hartland, holds up one of the chocolate desserts auctioned off on the Sunday before Valentine's Day. Robby Kelley moves around a gate in his first place run during the Fisk Race at Suicide Six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb 12
|DocHoliday
|4
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan 30
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC