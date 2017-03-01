Students at School in Dakar
The Woodstock Union High School students are traveling to Senegal Africa to work in two orphanages, teach and exchange ideas in a rural school, plant native fruit trees at the schools, participate in wildlife conservation projects, and visit the island of Goree where, from the 15th-19th centuries, the largest slave-trading center on the African coast was found. The trip is scheduled from Feb. 18 to March 1. WUHS student, Darian Magner holds a child as one of the teachers at the school in Dakar looks on.
