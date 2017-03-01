Students at School in Dakar

Students at School in Dakar

Thursday Feb 23

The Woodstock Union High School students are traveling to Senegal Africa to work in two orphanages, teach and exchange ideas in a rural school, plant native fruit trees at the schools, participate in wildlife conservation projects, and visit the island of Goree where, from the 15th-19th centuries, the largest slave-trading center on the African coast was found. The trip is scheduled from Feb. 18 to March 1. WUHS student, Darian Magner holds a child as one of the teachers at the school in Dakar looks on.

