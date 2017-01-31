Photos: Yoh Theatre Presents 'Into th...

Photos: Yoh Theatre Presents 'Into the Woods Jr.'

The Woodstock Union Middle School students performed "Into the Woods, Jr." a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables. Rick Russell Photos A portion of these photos will appear in the February 2, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

