Photos: Woodstock Boy Scouts Klondike Derby
The Woodstock boy scouts troop #220 participated in the Klondike Derby in Windsor. Activities like shelter building, knot tying, ax throwing and more were part of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where Did Tony Marquis Go?
|Jan 30
|Concerned About Tony
|1
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Jan '16
|Notgoingfast
|3
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC