Phoenix Books, owner of Chester shop, buys Woodstock store

Phoenix's Michael DeSanto and Renee Reiner met with Susan Morgan - who bought the shop in 2001 - for the closing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Yankee Bookshop first opened in November of 1935. "After 15 years of 24/7 ownership doing everything, including cleaning the toilet, I realized the bookshop needs fresh eyes and fresh passion to continue to be one of Woodstock's keystone businesses," says Morgan.

