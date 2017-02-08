Parking-Meter Moratorium Goes Until Feb. 17
This means that no tickets will be given for non-payment of parking meters during that time, effectively resulting in free parking in metered spaces. Blish said Woodstock's new "smart" parking meters are now fully functional, after Woodstock was accidentally sent the wrong units for the parking meters.
