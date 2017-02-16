No Injuries Reported From Truck Rollover

No Injuries Reported From Truck Rollover

Thursday Feb 9

No injuries were reported from a single-vehicle accident involving a Dead River Company truck on Tuesday evening, amid snow-covered road conditions on Route 12 in Woodstock near Gully Road. State Police Troopers responded to the accident at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday and made contact with the operator, Kevin Welch, 31, of White River Junction.

