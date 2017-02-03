Monique van de Ven Obituary
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Woodstock for Monique van de Ven who peacefully passed away surrounded by loving friends at her home on Jan. 27. A reception will follow at the church. Friends are encouraged to bring photos of Monique.
