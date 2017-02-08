Margaret 'Peg' Maynes Obituary, 89
A Mass of Christian burial was held Feb. 7 at Our Lady of the Snows Church, South Street, Woodstock for Margaret "Peg" Francis Dodd Maynes, 89, who died Feb. 4 surrounded by family at The Woodstock Terrace. Peg was born in New York City, the daughter of Charles John and May Belton Dodd.
