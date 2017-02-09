Edward 'Ed' McGee Jr. Obituary

Edward 'Ed' McGee Jr. Obituary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Vermont Standard

A celebration of life will take place on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Chapel in Woodstock for Edward "Ed" James McGee Jr. who passed away Feb. 2 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. A reception will follow at the Thompson Senior Center in Woodstock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan 30 Concerned About Tony 1
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Jan '16 Notgoingfast 3
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Windsor County was issued at February 10 at 2:25PM EST

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC