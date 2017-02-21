Brenda Cole Obituary, 90
Funeral services will be held in the spring with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford for Brenda Marie Cole, 90, who died Jan. 10 at Mountain View Rehabilitation, following a brief illness. She was born Birdie May Wheeler on March 7, 1926, daughter of Birdie Sylvia and John Henry Wheeler.
