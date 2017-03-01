Angeline Sparks Obituary, 96

Angeline Sparks Obituary, 96

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Vermont Standard

A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. for Angeline Henrietta Bogumil Sparks, 96, who passed away in her sleep on Feb. 20 at the Pines in Rutland. Visiting hours will be from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Dairy Hill Road in South Royalton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb 12 DocHoliday 4
Where Did Tony Marquis Go? Jan 30 Concerned About Tony 1
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC