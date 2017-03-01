Angeline Sparks Obituary, 96

A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. for Angeline Henrietta Bogumil Sparks, 96, who passed away in her sleep on Feb. 20 at the Pines in Rutland. Visiting hours will be from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Dairy Hill Road in South Royalton.

