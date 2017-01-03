Ronald Doan III Obituary
Ronald Atkinson Doan III, born Dec. 1, 1953 in Trenton, New Jersey, son of Constance Allmaras Doan and Ronald Atkinson Doan, Jr. He celebrated his 63rd birthday on Dec. 1 and passed away on Dec. 18, 2016 at Mt Ascutney Hospital. Longtime Woodstock resident, Ron graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1971.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Jan '16
|Notgoingfast
|3
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
|Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|Chloe
|14
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC