Ronald Doan III Obituary

Ronald Atkinson Doan III, born Dec. 1, 1953 in Trenton, New Jersey, son of Constance Allmaras Doan and Ronald Atkinson Doan, Jr. He celebrated his 63rd birthday on Dec. 1 and passed away on Dec. 18, 2016 at Mt Ascutney Hospital. Longtime Woodstock resident, Ron graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1971.

