Riches to Rags: Brownsville Hotel And Sykes' Store
Aman named Return Bryant Brown moved from Woodstock to West Windsor in 1827 and built the landmark "Return Brown Hotel" on the corner of what are now Route 44 and Brownsville-Hartland Road. It is still magnificent, a brick building with three full stories and two frame annexes, a fitting monument to a man who came from prosperous beginnings and who pursued fortune throughout his life, and for whom the village of Brownsville was named.
