Police: NH man charged with Woodstock...

Police: NH man charged with Woodstock bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Woodstock police say over the course of a year leads and DNA evidence led them to 28-year-old Adam Kniffin. They say last January, the Manchester, New Hampshire man walked into the People's United Bank and handed a note to the cashier demanding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Jan '16 Notgoingfast 3
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14) Jul '14 Chloe 14
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC