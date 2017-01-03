Photos: WUHS Boys Basketball vs Fair ...

Photos: WUHS Boys Basketball vs Fair Haven, 2017

Woodstock's Emilio Montano looks to the hoop in a home game again Fair Haven on Monday, January 9, 2017. The Woodstock Union High School boys basketball team took on Fair Haven at home on Monday, January 9. The game ended in a Woodstock loss 71-55 making them 4-4 for the season.

