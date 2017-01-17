Now Casting: Union and Nonunion Talen...

Now Casting: Union and Nonunion Talent for Regional 'Fences' and More

Tuesday Jan 17

With the big screen adaptation of "Fences" currently heating up the awards show circuit, you now have the chance to get cast in a regional production of the August Wilson drama. We also have two onscreen opportunities you might be perfect for - see them all below! "FENCES" JAG Productions is casting both union and nonunion actors for several roles in its upcoming production of "Fences," including the male and female leads, Troy Maxson and Rose.

Woodstock, VT

