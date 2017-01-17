New Parking Meters Coming on Jan. 17 ...

New Parking Meters Coming on Jan. 17 in Woodstock Village

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Vermont Standard

For the next few days, it may be possible for everyone to land on "Free Parking" in the village as the shift is made to the new "smart" parking meters. "It is essentially like a laptop computer or a smartphone," Police Chief Robbie Blish said of the new meters, which will be installed beginning on Jan. 17, when a representative from the company who is leasing the meters to the village is here to oversee their installation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Jan '16 Notgoingfast 3
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14) Jul '14 Chloe 14
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC