Kannenstine's Unique Collages on Display at AVA

Monday Jan 9

The recent works of one of Woodstock's well-known artists will be on display beginning Jan. 13 at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The exhibition of "Collages: Reuse, Recycle" by local resident Margaret "Peggy" L. Kannenstine is a series of collages created from her old works on paper, a new form of artwork unique to this expressionist painter.

