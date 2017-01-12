Kannenstine's Unique Collages on Display at AVA

The recent works of one of Woodstock's well-known artists will be on display beginning Jan. 13 at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The exhibition of "Collages: Reuse, Recycle" by local resident Margaret "Peggy" L. Kannenstine is a series of collages created from her old works on paper, a new form of artwork unique to this expressionist painter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.