JAG Productions Explores Race & Heritage at JAGFEST

JAG Productions is pleased to announce JAGFest, an annual festival that showcases and celebrates new plays by emerging playwrights of color. Presented February 24 - 27 at various venues in Woodstock & Pomfret, VT, the weekend-long festival of play readings and lectures celebrates and explores diverse, new voices in American theater.

