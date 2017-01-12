Dr. Stephan Silverman Obituary, 74

The memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center in Washington, DC for Dr. Stephan M. Silverman, 74, longtime school psychologist and child advocate, who died peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Dec. 31 from complications of lung cancer treatment. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Steve's life.

