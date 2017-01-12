Dr. Stephan Silverman Obituary, 74

Dr. Stephan Silverman Obituary, 74

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Vermont Standard

The memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center in Washington, DC for Dr. Stephan M. Silverman, 74, longtime school psychologist and child advocate, who died peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Dec. 31 from complications of lung cancer treatment. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Steve's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Jan '16 Notgoingfast 3
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14) Jul '14 Chloe 14
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC