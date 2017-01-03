Barnard Fire House Project Hits Snag With Well
Unforeseen problems seem to crop up through the snow at the new firehouse work site next to town hall at every select board meeting, and the Dec. 28 meeting was no exception. Three issues involved the new well that had to be drilled to over 600 feet at a cost of $8,600 to achieve a water flow of approximately a half-gallon per minute.
