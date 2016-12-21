Wassail Weekend is Here in Woodstock,...

Wassail Weekend is Here in Woodstock, Dec. 9-11

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Vermont Standard

The official launching of the popular Wassail Weekend begins tonight with the screening of the award winning production of the National Theatre's "War Horse" at the Town Hall Theatre at 7 p.m. With its roots in 19th century England, whose villagers used to celebrate the dawning of Christmas by splashing trees with cider while firing guns or beating pots and pans, wassailing is alive and well in this tiny 21st-century New England town in which the impending festive season takes on an air of pageantry and tradition. "I love Wassail Weekend," said Beth Finlayson, director of the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Jan '16 Notgoingfast 3
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14) Jul '14 Chloe 14
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC