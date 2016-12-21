Wassail Weekend is Here in Woodstock, Dec. 9-11

The official launching of the popular Wassail Weekend begins tonight with the screening of the award winning production of the National Theatre's "War Horse" at the Town Hall Theatre at 7 p.m. With its roots in 19th century England, whose villagers used to celebrate the dawning of Christmas by splashing trees with cider while firing guns or beating pots and pans, wassailing is alive and well in this tiny 21st-century New England town in which the impending festive season takes on an air of pageantry and tradition. "I love Wassail Weekend," said Beth Finlayson, director of the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.