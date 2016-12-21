Vt. rink aims to ice out energy bills
The ice is packed for public skate in Woodstock with both beginners and those who use this community rink every week. "It's just a good place for people to come and have fun when they have nothing else to do in Woodstock," said Trevor White of Woodstock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Jan '16
|Notgoingfast
|3
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
|Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|Chloe
|14
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC