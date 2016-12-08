This Week's Headlines, December 8, 2016

This Week's Headlines, December 8, 2016

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Barnard Board Anoints Act 46 Committee by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent Longtime Barnard Educator to Retire by Katy Savage, Standard Staff - all photo galleries Woodstock Garden Club, Holiday Decorations 2016 The garden club in Woodstock decorated the front of the Woodstock Town Hall for the holiday season. Upper Valley Waldorf, Winter Fair 2016 The annual winter fair held the the Upper Valley Waldorf School in Quechee offers activities and crafts, King Winter and dioramas set up on display.

