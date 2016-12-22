This Week's Headlines, December 22, 2016

AJ Alsup, Robin Lepel Cointet, Lola Alsup, Lynne Bertram, Bill McCollom, Adi Alsup, Gary Thulander, and Tim Reiter pose for a photo on the new chairlift. Woodstock basketball player Bill Wood jumps to meet the basket for two in the game against Harwood at the U-32 Tournament on Friday, December 16. New Lift at Suicide Six Opens The new Poma lift at Suicide Six officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.