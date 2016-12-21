Shop Local at Sugarbush Farm
Business Bits, Mary Lee Camp Last-minute shoppers still have an opportunity to shop locally for hostess or Christmas gifts or for home entertaining from Sugarbush Farm located at 591 Sugarbush Farm Road in Woodstock. Unless there is help from Santa, since there are only two days left for Christmas, it's doubtful that the farm's normally efficient shipping methods will reach the gift recipient in time.
