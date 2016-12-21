Photos: Woodstock Garden Club, Holiday Decorations 2016
Tuesday Wright and Margaret Fullerton from the Woodstock Garden Club, help dress up the front of the Woodstock Town Hall for the holidays. The garden club in Woodstock decorated the front of the Woodstock Town Hall for the holiday season.
