Photos: Brooks Hubbard and Val McCallum Concert
Val McCallum and Brooks Hubbard perform on stage at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction. Woodstock resident Val McCallum joined his friend Brooks Hubbard for a concert at the Briggs Opera House on Thursday Dec. 22. The concert was promoted by Yellow House Media .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Jan '16
|Notgoingfast
|3
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
|Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|Chloe
|14
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC