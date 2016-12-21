Locals Revel in Annual Holiday Produc...

Locals Revel in Annual Holiday Production

Friday Dec 16

The song, dance and folk traditions of Scotland take center stage in this year's Christmas Revels, an annual holiday extravaganza, in the Hop's Spaulding Auditorium Dec. 17-20. Here, dancers perform the Highland Fling.

