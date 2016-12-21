Locals Revel in Annual Holiday Production
The song, dance and folk traditions of Scotland take center stage in this year's Christmas Revels, an annual holiday extravaganza, in the Hop's Spaulding Auditorium Dec. 17-20. Here, dancers perform the Highland Fling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodstock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Jan '16
|Notgoingfast
|3
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|wilder house (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|vermnter
|2
|Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14)
|May '15
|resident
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|heather
|9
|Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|Chloe
|14
Find what you want!
Search Woodstock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC