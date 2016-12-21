Holiday Cabaret Evening Kicks Off Wassail Weekend

BarnArts and ArtisTree will again be collaborating on its holiday cabaret evening as part of Wassail Weekend 2017 in Woodstock. "Swinging through the Snow: A Holiday Cabaret Evening" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at ArtisTree at 2095 Pomfret Road in South Pomfret.

