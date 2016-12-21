Grosbeak Gardens Visits Central Street For Wassail
Grosbeak Gardens Soaps & Candles will be located in the former Vermont Flannel location on Central Street in Woodstock from December 9-11 for Wassail Weekend. Grosbeak Gardens is a Reading-based company that produces 100% handmade scented gifts.
