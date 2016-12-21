Everett 'Sandy' Towne, Jr. Obituary, 68
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock for Everett E. "Sandy" Towne, Jr., who died Dec. 24 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
