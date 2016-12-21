Christmas Spirit Abounds in Woodstock

Christmas Spirit Abounds in Woodstock

Thursday Dec 22

Woodstock Union High School advance agriculture study students deliver poinsettias from the greenhouses to the Thompson Senior Center. The poinsettias will be given out to people who receive Meals on Wheels.

