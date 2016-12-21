Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Bridgewater
A tractor trailer truck was headed eastbound toward Woodstock and swerved to miss hitting a westbound car and crashed into a westbound pickup around 8 a.m. Police are investigating the death of the pickup truck driver. Police are withholding the name of the driver until family is notified.
