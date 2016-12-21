Police Investigate Fatal Accident in ...

Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Bridgewater

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: The Vermont Standard

A tractor trailer truck was headed eastbound toward Woodstock and swerved to miss hitting a westbound car and crashed into a westbound pickup around 8 a.m. Police are investigating the death of the pickup truck driver. Police are withholding the name of the driver until family is notified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodstock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quechee Music Thread (Aug '15) Sep '16 Musikologist 4
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Jan '16 Notgoingfast 3
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
wilder house (Oct '15) Oct '15 vermnter 2
Dogs in a Subaru (Jun '14) May '15 resident 2
Debate: Marijuana - Quechee, VT (Aug '10) Aug '14 heather 9
Chatting with Sis, "Brooke" (Apr '14) Jul '14 Chloe 14
See all Woodstock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodstock Forum Now

Woodstock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodstock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Woodstock, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC