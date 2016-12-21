Photos: 10th Annual Zack's Place Turkey Trot
The 10th annual Zack's Place Turkey Trot was held on Thanksgiving Day in Woodstock. The streets were blocked off as the more than 1500 runners and walkers traveled around the roads of the Village.
