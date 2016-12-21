John Wilfert Jr. Obituary, 90
Visiting hours will be held on Friday Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home for John Michael Wilfert, Jr. who died Nov. 24 at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, New Hampshire. Burial services will be held privately in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock.
