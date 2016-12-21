Ellen Bartlett, Obituary 69

READING and former longtime resident of Hopkinton, Massachusetts - A memorial gathering will be held at the Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane in Woodstock on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 3-5 p.m. for Ellen Marie Bartlett , 69, of Reading and former longtime resident of Hopkinton, Massachusetts who passed away from complications related to heart failure on Nov. 23. She was the wife of Jim Bartlett for 47 years. Ellen graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1965 and attended Framingham State College.

