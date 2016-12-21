Edwin Frizzell Obituary, 86

At his request private services will be held at the convenience of his family at a later date for Edwin T. Frizzell, 86, a resident of Windsor and a former longtime resident of both Hartland and Woodstock, who passed away Nov. 23 at the Cedar Hill Healthcare Center in Windsor. He was born Nov. 20, 1930 in Hanover, New Hampshire, son of Arthur W. and Eva Frizzell.

