Edward Cook Jr. Obituary, 99

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Vermont Standard

A service of remembrance was held Nov 26 at the Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland for Edward Jay Cook Jr., 99, of Northfield and formerly Cuttingsville, who died Nov. 21, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield. Interment in Laurel Glen Cemetery in Cuttingsville followed the service.

