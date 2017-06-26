John Legend's homely tour

John Legend's homely tour

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Loudon County News

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has been accompanied on some of his recent concert dates by wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, and their daughter Luna, 14 months, and they have been enjoying a home-away-from-home in a series of luxurious residences. According to TMZ, the family most recently stayed at a Kansas City estate, which rents for a staggering $10,000 a night, while when in Nashville, John and his loved ones were treated to a $1,600-a-night, colonial-esque estate boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, courtesy of AirBnB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodinville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera Jun 13 thx Wanna Cry 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qween Sophia 27
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr '17 skoop98021 14
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar '17 Shesaid 1
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16) Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
See all Woodinville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodinville Forum Now

Woodinville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodinville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Woodinville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC