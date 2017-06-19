Dog Scares Off Bear Prowling Near Woodinville, Washington, Home

A dog scared off a black bear that wandered near a home in Woodinville, Washington, on June 12.Lloyd W Herring's security camera captured the showdown between the bear and Maverick, the family's 3-year-old labrador, on the driveway of his Woodinville home. Herring said bears were not uncommon in the area at this time of the year but they were generally not aggressive.

