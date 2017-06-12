Northwest Wine: Bargain reds drink smoothly after Tax Day a " or any day
Last month, many wine lovers on the West Coast needed to drop a check in an envelope addressed to a six-digit Post Office box in San Francisco. That pain of Tax Day may have a few of us looking to shave expenses and downsize luxury purchases for a while.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodinville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera
|Jun 13
|thx Wanna Cry
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Qween Sophia
|27
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|skoop98021
|14
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar '17
|Shesaid
|1
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodinville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC