New Ampeg Ultra-Affordable Stomp Boxes Now Available

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Bass Player

Woodinville, WA, USA - May 2, 2017 - Ampeg's hotly anticipated additions to its lineup of pedals are now shipping and available. Launched at the NAMM Show in January, the Classic Analog Bass Preamp and Scrambler Bass Overdrive pedals join the popular SCR-DI Bass DI, delivering authentic Ampeg tone at amazing prices.

