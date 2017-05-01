Senate Republicans unveil their candi...

Senate Republicans unveil their candidate in WA's 45th District: Jinyoung Lee Englund

Tuesday Apr 11

With about a month to go until Filing Week 2017, Senate Republicans have finally unveiled their recruit for the Washington State Senate in the battleground 45th District: Jinyoung Lee Englund , a former vice president of strategy for the Digital Currency Council who has been active in national Republican politics. Englund is the second Republican candidate to declare for the Senate in the 45th, following Ken Smith, who announced a few weeks ago that he's resigning from the Northshore School Board and moving into the 45th to run for the Senate.

