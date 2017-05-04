King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci to open NPI's 2017 Spring Fundraising Gala
Today, we are very happy to announce that King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci will be the opening speaker at our 2017 Spring Fundraising Gala , which will take place April 29th at the Mercer Island Community & Event Center. A former Bellevue City Councilmember, Claudia joined the King County Council last year following her overwhelming 2015 victory over entrenched Republican Jane Hague.
Woodinville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr 11
|skoop98021
|14
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar '17
|Shesaid
|1
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
