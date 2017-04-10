Congestion on 522 highway is causing kids to be late to school
Hidden River Middle is right off of the 522 intersection at Paradise Lake Road, meaning the only practical route is to take the highway after picking up students inthe city. District data also showed delays for Maltby-area kids being bused the opposite direction up 522 to Monroe High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Woodinville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|skoop98021
|14
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|Emilee94
|26
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodinville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC