Charge: Lyft driver assaults woman with disabilities

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A 41-year-old Lyft driver is charged with sexually assaulting a customer with disabilities after making several personal calls to her phone and taking her out to dinner in Woodinville. A 41-year-old Lyft driver is charged with sexually assaulting a customer with disabilities after making several personal calls to her phone and taking her out to dinner in Woodinville.

